UPDATE: A1 motorway between Ripon and Catterick reopens in both directions following serious collision

The A1 motorway between Ripon and Catterick has reopened in both directions after being closed for over eight hours following a serious collision.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
The road was forced to close after a collision was reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 13.

It is not yet clear what has happened and if there has been any injuries or how many vehicles have been involved.

In a post on social media just after 8am, National Highways said: “The A1M northbound is now fully open between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51 (Northallerton) and southbound between junction 52 (Catterick) and junction 51 following an earlier police led incident.

"Thanks for your patience, have a safe onward journey."

