UPDATE: A1 motorway between Ripon and Catterick reopens in both directions following serious collision
The road was forced to close after a collision was reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 13.
It is not yet clear what has happened and if there has been any injuries or how many vehicles have been involved.
In a post on social media just after 8am, National Highways said: “The A1M northbound is now fully open between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51 (Northallerton) and southbound between junction 52 (Catterick) and junction 51 following an earlier police led incident.
"Thanks for your patience, have a safe onward journey."