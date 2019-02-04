Up close and personal event

Ripon-based TRUEfoods is bring together some of the UK’s leading chefs this February for its new Up Close and Personal series.

Chefs Clare Smyth (Core by Clare Smyth, Notting Hill), Sat Bains (Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham), Paul Ainsworth (Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow), Luke Selby (Hide, Mayfair), Michael Wignall (The Angel at Hetton), Stevie McLaughlin (Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder) who between them boast eight Michelin stars, will each host their own dinner at CHEFStable by TRUEfoods from February 18-23, to raise money for melanoma charities.

CHEFStable is the brainchild of the Mitchell family, which owns the successful TRUEfoods company, supplying the high quality stocks and sauces to many of the country’s most respected kitchens.

In 2017, founder Mitch Mitchell, alongside Head of Food and Development, chef Aled Williams (Great British Menu Welsh champion), created the concept, which sees four intimate 11-course dinners hosted each month. With just 10 covers, guests get up close and personal with the host chef.

Since launching, CHEFStable at TRUEfoods has welcomed top guest chefs, including Chef David Breeden of the French Laundry in California and “Up Close and Personal” is set to take the experience to the next level over six consecutive nights.

The Mitchells have created this charity event to give back to the melanoma charities that support hospitals and research in this area after their son and Director of TRUEfoods Simon Mitchell received treatment a few years ago and again in 2018.

The proceeds of the dinners will be shared between Leeds Melanoma Institute and Melanoma Focus and the chefs’ charities of choice.

Places are allocated via a bidding process, with the highest bidders securing one of the coveted 10 places at the table. To make a pledge please call Simon at TRUEfoods on 01765 640927.