Unveiled: Line-up for 2018 Live at Leeds fest

Live At Leeds is set to return on May 5, 2018 and the first acts confirmed ate among the most exciting names and sounds in new and alternative music.

The starting gates of the summer festival season, Live At Leeds has become a go-to destination to see the artists that’ll be making their mark in the months and years ahead.

Guaranteed to provide festival-goers their next favourite band, the multi-venue event has previously played host to the likes of The 1975, Bastille, James Blake, Years & Years, Rudimental, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and more on their way to global acclaim.

Leading the way in 2018 are some of the most exciting British bands of recent times, continuing their unprecedented journeys to the top.

Confirmed so far are: The Horrors, Peace, Circa Waves and British Sea Power.

With over 50 names confirmed in total, Live At Leeds is set to once again be the defining and only place new music fans need to go to witness their next favourite band.

From former Kaiser Chiefs titan Nick J.D Hodgson embarking on his stunning solo career, to the gifted warm-synths of Naaz, the sizzling kicks of White Room, the North London swagger of Sons Of Raphael and the direct rips of Stillia and Babyteeth - there’s always something seismic around the corner, waiting to be discovered.

Tickets for Live At Leeds 2018 are on sale now.