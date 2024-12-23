'Unusual' pocket watch by Rockford to feature in Watch and Jewellery Sale

A 14 Carat Gold Full Hunter Pocket Watch by Rockford, circa 1880 – Estimate: £1,200-1,800

The Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale, to be held at Tennants Auctioneers on January 11, is set to include over 200 lots of period and modern jewellery.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​ Among the highlights of period jewellery in the sale is a Georgian Garnet Necklace, comprising graduated rectangular and square cushion cut garnets in collet settings on a chain, offered with an estimate of £400-600 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

From the 19th century is an Amethyst Necklace, with 39 amethysts, estimated at £300-500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating from the early 20th century is a Diamond Necklace, with a flowerhead cluster set throughout with old cut diamonds (est: £300-500), and an Early 20th Century Black Opal and Diamond Three Stone Ring (est: £300-500). Also of interest is a Sapphire and Diamond Cluster Ring (est: £600-800).

An Opal, Diamond, Sapphire and Ruby Butterfly Brooch, circa 1870 – Estimate: £400 to £600

Contemporary jewellery by leading jewellery houses is well represented by an 18 Carat Gold Diamond Necklace by Kutchinsky (est: £1,000-1,500), a Trinity Ring by Cartier (est: £500-700), and a Steel and 18 Carat Gold B.Zero1 Ring by Bulgari (est: £300-500).

There are also several lots by Tiffany and Co., including a Heart Pendant on Chain by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany and Co., (est: £500-700).

A Multi-Gem set Chandelier Necklace by Annoushka, incorporating a butterfly, a wishbone, a heart and other motifs carries an estimate of £600-800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jewellery section will also incorporate a menagerie of animal-themed novelty brooches, with jewelled creatures including frogs, a spider, a butterfly, cats, a cockerel, a tortoise and others.

Detailed section of A Russian Silver Trompe L’Oeil Tea Caddy, with Cyrillic Maker’s Mark ПЕД, St Petersburg, 1882-1899 – estimate: £500-800

Notable among them is an 18 Carat Gold Green Garnet and Ruby Brooch by E. Wolfe and Co. modelled as a frog (est: £300-500), and an 18 Carat Gold Emerald and diamond Novelty Brooch by Garrard and Co modelled as a cat. (est: £400-600). An earlier example comes in the form of a circa 1870 Opal, Diamond, Sapphire and Ruby Butterfly Brooch (est: £400-600).

A broad range of good vintage, collectable and modern luxury watches are in the sale, along with antique pocket watches.

Notable watches include a desirable 1990s Cartier Santos Octagon Wristwatch (est: £600-800), and from the same era is a Breitling Callisto Chronograph Wristwatch (reference: B11045/80520-D) (est: £500-700).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the 1960s are a Tudor Prince Oysterdate Wristwatch (ref: 9050/0) (est: £400-500), and an Ollech & Wajs Caribbean 1000 Wristwatch (ref: 702) (est: £250-350).

More unusual pieces include an Omega Gilt Metal Eight Day Calendar Centre Seconds Desk Time Piece (ref: 7015) (est: £100-200), and a circa 1880 Rockford 14 Carat Gold Full Hunter Pocket Watch (es: £1,2t00-1,800).

The sale will also offer a good selection of Georgian silver, among which is a Pair of George I Irish Silver Candlesticks (Probably Joseph Walker, Dublin, 1715) and a Pair of George II Nozzles (Dublin c.1740) (estimate: £1,500-2,500), a George I Silver Porringer by Richard Green, London, 1714 (estimate: £600-800), a Pair of George III Silver Goblets, London, 1772 (estimate: £700-1,000), and a George III Silver Tankard, Maker’s Mark perhaps WJ or WT, London, 1766 (estimate: £700-1,000).

Highlights of international silver in the sale are led by a Russian Silver Trompe L’Oeil Tea Caddy, with Cyrillic Maker’s Mark ПЕД, St Petersburg, 1882-1899, which is chased to simulate basketweave (estimate: £500-800).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interesting Objects of Vertu in the sale include a Victorian Silver-Mounted Cameo Glass Scent Bottle, the Cameo Glass by Stevens and Williams, Stourbridge, March 1885, the Silver Mounts Birmingham, 1884-85 (estimate: £1,000-1,500), and a French Gold-Mounted and ‘Gem’-Set Hardstone Bonbonnière, Maker’s Mark Indistinct, Retailed by Cartier, Paris, 20th Century (estimate: £600-800).