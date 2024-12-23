'Unusual' pocket watch by Rockford to feature in Watch and Jewellery Sale
Among the highlights of period jewellery in the sale is a Georgian Garnet Necklace, comprising graduated rectangular and square cushion cut garnets in collet settings on a chain, offered with an estimate of £400-600 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).
From the 19th century is an Amethyst Necklace, with 39 amethysts, estimated at £300-500.
Dating from the early 20th century is a Diamond Necklace, with a flowerhead cluster set throughout with old cut diamonds (est: £300-500), and an Early 20th Century Black Opal and Diamond Three Stone Ring (est: £300-500). Also of interest is a Sapphire and Diamond Cluster Ring (est: £600-800).
Contemporary jewellery by leading jewellery houses is well represented by an 18 Carat Gold Diamond Necklace by Kutchinsky (est: £1,000-1,500), a Trinity Ring by Cartier (est: £500-700), and a Steel and 18 Carat Gold B.Zero1 Ring by Bulgari (est: £300-500).
There are also several lots by Tiffany and Co., including a Heart Pendant on Chain by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany and Co., (est: £500-700).
A Multi-Gem set Chandelier Necklace by Annoushka, incorporating a butterfly, a wishbone, a heart and other motifs carries an estimate of £600-800.
The jewellery section will also incorporate a menagerie of animal-themed novelty brooches, with jewelled creatures including frogs, a spider, a butterfly, cats, a cockerel, a tortoise and others.
Notable among them is an 18 Carat Gold Green Garnet and Ruby Brooch by E. Wolfe and Co. modelled as a frog (est: £300-500), and an 18 Carat Gold Emerald and diamond Novelty Brooch by Garrard and Co modelled as a cat. (est: £400-600). An earlier example comes in the form of a circa 1870 Opal, Diamond, Sapphire and Ruby Butterfly Brooch (est: £400-600).
A broad range of good vintage, collectable and modern luxury watches are in the sale, along with antique pocket watches.
Notable watches include a desirable 1990s Cartier Santos Octagon Wristwatch (est: £600-800), and from the same era is a Breitling Callisto Chronograph Wristwatch (reference: B11045/80520-D) (est: £500-700).
From the 1960s are a Tudor Prince Oysterdate Wristwatch (ref: 9050/0) (est: £400-500), and an Ollech & Wajs Caribbean 1000 Wristwatch (ref: 702) (est: £250-350).
More unusual pieces include an Omega Gilt Metal Eight Day Calendar Centre Seconds Desk Time Piece (ref: 7015) (est: £100-200), and a circa 1880 Rockford 14 Carat Gold Full Hunter Pocket Watch (es: £1,2t00-1,800).
The sale will also offer a good selection of Georgian silver, among which is a Pair of George I Irish Silver Candlesticks (Probably Joseph Walker, Dublin, 1715) and a Pair of George II Nozzles (Dublin c.1740) (estimate: £1,500-2,500), a George I Silver Porringer by Richard Green, London, 1714 (estimate: £600-800), a Pair of George III Silver Goblets, London, 1772 (estimate: £700-1,000), and a George III Silver Tankard, Maker’s Mark perhaps WJ or WT, London, 1766 (estimate: £700-1,000).
Highlights of international silver in the sale are led by a Russian Silver Trompe L’Oeil Tea Caddy, with Cyrillic Maker’s Mark ПЕД, St Petersburg, 1882-1899, which is chased to simulate basketweave (estimate: £500-800).
Interesting Objects of Vertu in the sale include a Victorian Silver-Mounted Cameo Glass Scent Bottle, the Cameo Glass by Stevens and Williams, Stourbridge, March 1885, the Silver Mounts Birmingham, 1884-85 (estimate: £1,000-1,500), and a French Gold-Mounted and ‘Gem’-Set Hardstone Bonbonnière, Maker’s Mark Indistinct, Retailed by Cartier, Paris, 20th Century (estimate: £600-800).