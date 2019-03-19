Unpaid carers at workshop

Twelve unpaid carers, including one from Knaresborough, have attended a campaigning workshop to learn more about their rights and how to influence people in power.

Local charity Carers’ Resource arranged the workshop, which was delivered by the policy and Campaigns Officer from national charity Carers Trust, Ramzi Suleiman.

Ramzi spoke about the Care Act, which includes the right for carers to have an assessment for their own health and wellbeing.

He also informed carers how to approach the media to gather publicity for their campaigns, and who to approach for support – such as councillors, MPs, relevant charities and community groups, and other carers.

Issues the participants discussed that could influence their campaigns included care assessments for the people they care for being unclear, a lack of respite for carers, and mental health conditions being ignored or taken less seriously than physical needs.

Rob Binks, 54, of Knaresborough, cares for his wife and he was also at the workshop. He said: “I came to meet other carers and find out more about campaigning about atrocious injustices facing carers. I feel I have gone home informed.”

Carers’ Resource supports 16,000 unpaid carers in the Bradford district, and the Harrogate and Skipton areas through one-to-one support, casework, information, support groups, employment and training advice, planning for emergencies, and maintaining wellbeing.

Call 01274 449660 or visit www.carersresource.org/contact/ to find out more about Carers’ Resource services.