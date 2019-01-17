'Unforgettable' chance for Harrogate cyclists at world championships

Keen Harrogate cyclists are being offered a once in a lifetime chance to ride the circuit of this year’s world road cycling championship in the town - before the international superstars themselves.

The amazing ‘mass participation Sportive’ will see 5,000 lucky amateur cyclists travel large sections of the courses for the UCI World Championships which will be based in Harrogate from September 21-29.

There is expected to be a huge public demand to take part in the Sportive which will involve riding the Harrogate town centre circuit before any of the international pros.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of co-organisers Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire this year will be one of those ‘where were you when’ moments.

“To be one of the 5,000 amateur cyclists taking part in the official Sportive, riding on the same roads as the professionals, in front of massive crowds will be will be an unforgettable experience.”

It’s 37 years since UCI Road World Championships last came to the UK in an event regarded as the ‘Olympics of cycling’.

Harrogate has been chosen as the official host town in September for the entire nine days and all races will end in the town centre.

Saturday, September 21 will be the official UCI World Road Championships launch day in Harrogate including the ground-breaking para-cycling road races.

The showcase will feature every Paralympic road racing discipline and take place in front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled for an elite para-cycling event.

The following day, Sunday will see the Sportive take place first, followed by the maiden Mixed Relay Team Time Trial.

On finishing the Sportive, every amateur cyclist taking part will get a specially designed medal to remember the occasion.

Yorkshire was awarded the right to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in October 2016.

The winning bid was made jointly by British Cycling, Welcome to Yorkshire, UK Sport and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Cyclists hoping to be involved in the Sportive will be asked to log their interest via a website from March 4 with the actual ticket allocation for lucky winners starting on March 20.

Public to get say on Harrogate traffic - but relief road idea "surreal" claim