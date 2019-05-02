Under the Hammer column with FSS Property

Harrogate’s May property auction has caught the attention of property developers across Yorkshire thanks to a broad range of refurbishment opportunities right across the price spectrum.

From a one bedroom town centre apartment to a riverside character property in Knaresborough with planning permission to create two homes, there is something to suit every taste and budget.

East Parade: Renovation work has already been partially completed on this Harrogate town centre apartment. Guide price �125,000.

FSS Property’s May auction will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, May 23 at 3pm. Auctioneer Richard Smailes said the variety would attract new investors as well as seasoned property developers.

He said: “It’s a long time since we have such a good selection of development opportunities in the same auction and there is something here for everyone.

“If a potential investor is looking to start their property portfolio or enter the buy-to-let market for the first time, this would be an excellent auction to attend.”

The properties going under the hammer include:

Mawson Lane: This two bedroom terraced house in the heart of Ripon is in need of modernisation and has a guide price of �130,000.

One bedroom flat, Prospect Terrace, Knaresborough, guide price £70,000

In the heart of the town centre and with its own parking space, this property has been rented out for several years and is ideal as a buy-to-let or for someone to move into and refurbish to their own specifications.

Partially renovated apartment, East Parade, Harrogate, guide price £125,000

This second floor apartment has already been stripped out and had first fix wiring installed. It is ready for a developer to complete the project to transform it into a two bedroom, two bathroom self-contained apartment in an attractive Victorian building.

Terrace house, Mawson Lane, Ripon, guide price £130,000

The accommodation in this brick built terrace property spans four floors and is now in need of cosmetic improvement. The location, within walking distance of Ripon city centre, is a key feature and there is a lawned garden to the rear.

Two bedroom bungalow, Manor Orchards, Knaresborough, guide price £170,000

This bungalow is in a peaceful cul-de-sac within walking distance of Knaresborough town centre. It is now in need of modernisation and would make an ideal refurbishment project.

End terrace, Electric Avenue, Harrogate, guide price £175,000

This well-proportioned terrace property off Skipton Road in Harrogate is currently let on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy which expires on 14th June 2019.

The current rental income is £795 pcm and the house is therefore ideally suited to the rental market or owner occupation.

Detached family home, Main Street, Flawith, guide price £320,000

Although immaculately presented and ready for immediate occupation, one of the big selling points here is the plot, which extends to around a quarter of an acre.

This offers scope for further extension, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Period family home in 4 acres, Fleet Lane, Tockwith, guide price £520,000

This is a unique family home which is in need of complete refurbishment yet offers huge potential thanks to the character of the property and significant size of the plot.

Detached building with planning permission, Waterside, Knaresborough, guide price £650,000

Set alongside the River Nidd, this substantial stone built detached building has planning approval to convert the existing property into two homes with balconies overlooking the river.