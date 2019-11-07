The Under the Hammer column with Thompsons Auctioneers (Harrogate)

This well filled album of QV stamps sold for £250 at auction.

After a phone call from a local firm of solicitors regarding a deceased estate in Harrogate, I duly went to view the property.

A two bedroom bungalow... how hard could that be? Well let me tell you that every wall, floor and conceivable space was filled... and when I say filled that is a slight understatement!

Fifty years of hoarding certainly makes you think why people are turning to the more minimalistic style of living.

A Victorian walnut brass inlaid desk set realised £240 at auction.

So four skips and several recycling bins later we could see the wood from the trees.

We have several clearances to manage over the next few weeks with some exciting items to include into our sales.

Last month I wrote about some of our toys, models, cars, trains etc that have sold over the last few weeks.

If you are an avid collector of such items then please keep checking our website as we have several hundred more to come into the saleroom in the next month or so. All will be there to sell with no reserve.

21 Boxed Lansdowne model cars sold for £550.

Here are just a few lots that have recently sold through our auction.

