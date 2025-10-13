Vodafone customers are having issues with internet and calls this afternoon 🚨🚨

Vodafone UK has been hit by a major outage.

Customers are facing disruptions to phone and broadband services.

But what do you need to know about it?

A major outage has hit one of the UK’s biggest phone and broadband providers. Vodafone’s services are being disrupted across the nation this afternoon.

Customers have been left unable to access the internet or make calls today (October 13). People across the country have been reporting problems.

Vodafone’s own status checker on its website is also down currently at the time of writing. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Vodafone UK phone and internet down?

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Mobile and broadband provider Vodafone has been hit by a nationwide outage this afternoon (October 13). It has disrupted both internet and phone services, customers have reported.

Users on Downdetector started to log problems around 2.30pm and the disruption appears to be continuing. The problems are being reported to be disrupting not only WiFi and internet, but many are left unable to make calls.

This is a breaking story. We will bring you all the updates throughout the day.

