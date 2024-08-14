UK Small Business Commissioner to be keynote speaker at upcoming Harrogate event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liz Barclay, the UK Small Business Commissioner, is to visit Harrogate to speak at the launch event for Thrive Hive.

On Wednesday August 21, Liz will be sharing her experience and insights from her role and addressing questions crucial to businesses in the region. This event is not just an opportunity to network, but a chance to learn from real business owners about their journey, challenges they have overcome, and how businesses of all sizes can unite to support each other through the Thrive Hive programme.

The Small Business Commissioner (OSBC) is an independent public body set up by Government under the Enterprise Act 2016 to tackle late payment and unfavourable payment practices in the private sector. The OSBC covers the whole of the UK - England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thrive Hive is a programme that delivers a safe space to encourage well-being and community for business owners who need access to the same level of support as leaders in larger businesses. The programme will also be available to larger companies that see value in investing in their staff and the wider business community. Thrive Hive has an underlying ethos of paying it forward to encourage a business community that supports its members to be successful, and it is being launched in Harrogate this month.

Liz Barclay - UK Small Business Commissioner

Research by Simply Business around well-being for small business owners established that:

82% Suffering from poor mental health in the last 12 months

78% Worried about cashflow

35% Can’t switch off

28% Demotivated

27% Lack self esteem

21% Lack confidence

Thrive Hive seeks to address these statistics from the ground up by providing exceptional peer-to-peer support and community, starting in the Harrogate District. The event takes place on August 21, 9:30am-11:30am, at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate, and will share details of how businesses can work together to support this initiative.

