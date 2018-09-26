UCI Road Race: What is happening in Harrogate and when

The full programme of events for the UCI Road Race Championships has been revealed, with Harrogate at the epi-centre of the whole nine days of racing.

UCI Road Championships: Harrogate ready to welcome the world



Here is your day-by-day guide to what is happening in Harrogate and when.

The Tour de France Stage One finished in Harrogate in 2014.

Day 1: Saturday, 21 September

Para-cycling Road Races

Beverley - Tadcaster - Wetherby - Harrogate Circuit

Groundbreaking para-cycling races in association with the UCI Road World Championships.

Day 2: Sunday, 22 September

Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

Harrogate Circuit (28km - two circuits)

This new event sees the world’s best male and female time triallists come together to battle it out for a truly historic victory.

Day 3: Monday, 23 September

Women Junior Individual Time Trial

Harrogate Circuit (14km - one circuit)

Men Junior Individual Time Trial

Harrogate Circuit (28km - two circuits)

The tough and technical Harrogate circuit will test the juniors as they look to claim the first rainbow jerseys of 2019.

Day 4: Tuesday, 24 September

Men Under-23 Individual Time Trial

Ripon to Harrogate (32.5km - route plus one circuit)

Women Elite Individual Time Trial

Ripon to Harrogate (32.5km - route plus one circuit)

The routes are identical and perfectly suited to time triallists who can manage their efforts over a fast and open course.



Day 5: Wednesday, 25 September

Men Elite Individual Time Trial

Northallerton to Harrogate (54km - route only)

The biggest prize in elite men’s time trialling is awaiting the rider who powers around this picturesque course in the fastest time.



Day 6: Thursday, 26 September

Men Junior Road Race

Richmond to Harrogate (144.5km - route plus three circuits)

Junior riders from around the world will descend on Richmond for their right to win the coveted rainbow jersey.

Day 7: Friday, 27 September

Women Junior Road Race

Doncaster to Harrogate (91.5km - route only)

Men Under-23 Road Race

Doncaster to Harrogate (192.5km - route plus three circuits)

Both races start and finish in the same location but the routes along the way are varied and provide their own challenges.



Day 8: Saturday, 28 September

Women Elite Road Race

Bradford to Harrogate (149.5km - route plus three circuits)

This route has something for everyone and is sure to provide enthralling racing.



Day 9: Sunday, 29 September

Men Elite Road Race

Leeds to Harrogate (284.5km - route plus seven circuits)

The Championships will be sure to go out in style on this testing course. Only the strongest will survive for a chance to claim those iconic rainbow bands.