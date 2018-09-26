UCI Road Race: What is happening in Harrogate and when

The full programme of events for the UCI Road Race Championships has been revealed, with Harrogate at the epi-centre of the whole nine days of racing.
UCI Road Championships: Harrogate ready to welcome the world
Here is your day-by-day guide to what is happening in Harrogate and when.
Day 1: Saturday, 21 September
Para-cycling Road Races
Beverley - Tadcaster - Wetherby - Harrogate Circuit
Groundbreaking para-cycling races in association with the UCI Road World Championships.
Day 2: Sunday, 22 September
Team Time Trial Mixed Relay
Harrogate Circuit (28km - two circuits)
This new event sees the world’s best male and female time triallists come together to battle it out for a truly historic victory.
Day 3: Monday, 23 September
Women Junior Individual Time Trial
Harrogate Circuit (14km - one circuit)
Men Junior Individual Time Trial
Harrogate Circuit (28km - two circuits)
The tough and technical Harrogate circuit will test the juniors as they look to claim the first rainbow jerseys of 2019.
Yorkshire 2019: Tour de France revisited in race for rainbow jersey
Day 4: Tuesday, 24 September
Men Under-23 Individual Time Trial
Ripon to Harrogate (32.5km - route plus one circuit)
Women Elite Individual Time Trial
Ripon to Harrogate (32.5km - route plus one circuit)
The routes are identical and perfectly suited to time triallists who can manage their efforts over a fast and open course.
Day 5: Wednesday, 25 September
Men Elite Individual Time Trial
Northallerton to Harrogate (54km - route only)
The biggest prize in elite men’s time trialling is awaiting the rider who powers around this picturesque course in the fastest time.
UCI Road Championships: “Harrogate will be the epicentre of the championships; the ultimate host town."
Day 6: Thursday, 26 September
Men Junior Road Race
Richmond to Harrogate (144.5km - route plus three circuits)
Junior riders from around the world will descend on Richmond for their right to win the coveted rainbow jersey.
Day 7: Friday, 27 September
Women Junior Road Race
Doncaster to Harrogate (91.5km - route only)
Men Under-23 Road Race
Doncaster to Harrogate (192.5km - route plus three circuits)
Both races start and finish in the same location but the routes along the way are varied and provide their own challenges.
Day 8: Saturday, 28 September
Women Elite Road Race
Bradford to Harrogate (149.5km - route plus three circuits)
This route has something for everyone and is sure to provide enthralling racing.
Day 9: Sunday, 29 September
Men Elite Road Race
Leeds to Harrogate (284.5km - route plus seven circuits)
The Championships will be sure to go out in style on this testing course. Only the strongest will survive for a chance to claim those iconic rainbow bands.