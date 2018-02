Two-year-old boy taken to hospital as a precaution after cars crash at Wetherby Road junction near Harrogate Sainsbury's.

Police were called to the scene where two cars had crashed at the junction where Wetherby Road meets Railway Road in Harrogate, on Sunday February 18.

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident but no serious injuries were sustained.

The road was closed for a short time and re-opened just after 9.20am.