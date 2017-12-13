Two 'substantial fires' in North Yorkshire

Two "substantial" fires are under way in Selby and York this evening.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging drivers to avoid the A64 at Stockton on the Forest approaching or leaving York.

Crews from York, Huntington, Acomb, Malton, Tadcaster, Malton and Harrogate - including six fire appliances, one aerial ladder platform and one water bowser - were sent to a blaze at an industrial site next to the road

"Crews may be there for some time," the service said before 5.30pm.

Two crews from Selby and one from Snaith are also dealing with a barn fire on Weeland Road, Hensall, but crews were "making good progress".