Two new restaurants for Harrogate!

Harrogate has not one but two new eateries opening officially this week - on the same street.

Both are located in the town centre and both are local independents rather than being part of a national chain.

Both, also, have been engaged in major refurbishments before the openings.

Tomorrow, Wednesday will see what was Cafe Veeno in the Everyman cinema complex on Station Parade officially launched.

Now called Stevie's, it's the work of the same passionate team who have ran and staffed it for the last two years when it was part of a chain.

Still an Italian wine bar with food, the new cafe-bar has been reconfigured in an open plan fashion and the kitchen area has been moved way back to the back.

This Friday night sees another dining out move take place when Burgers & More opens fully to the public at its new home at what was the Damn Yankee restaurant for 46 years, which is also situated on Station Parade.

Owner Ian Coumont and his team have moved their independent business from its original home at the Kimberley Hotel on Kings Road into a more central location.

Now called Burgers & More @the original damn yankee, it's had a major refurb full refurb from kitchen to the restaurant but retains its approach to serving up great burgers.