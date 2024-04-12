Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The emergency services attended to reports of an air crash at an airfield in Church Fenton yesterday evening.

The police, fire and ambulance services were called to a collision involving a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Both of the plane’s occupants, two men in their 70’s, have been taken to hospital with injuries.