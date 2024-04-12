Two men rushed to hospital after aeroplane crash at airfield in Church Fenton near Harrogate district
Two people have been injured after an aeroplane crash in North Yorkshire.
The emergency services attended to reports of an air crash at an airfield in Church Fenton yesterday evening.
The police, fire and ambulance services were called to a collision involving a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Both of the plane’s occupants, two men in their 70’s, have been taken to hospital with injuries.
“An investigation will be carried out in due course to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.”