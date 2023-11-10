News you can trust since 1836
Two men injured following collision involving two cars on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars in Harrogate yesterday.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
Fire crews from Harrogate and Moortown were called to Harrogate Road in North Rigton at 7.00pm on Thursday (9 October).

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Two males were able to self extricate from their vehicles prior to the fire brigade arrival.

“Both males were left in the hands of the ambulance after sustaining unknown injuries.”

