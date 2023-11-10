Two men injured following collision involving two cars on major road in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars in Harrogate yesterday.
Fire crews from Harrogate and Moortown were called to Harrogate Road in North Rigton at 7.00pm on Thursday (9 October).
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Two males were able to self extricate from their vehicles prior to the fire brigade arrival.
“Both males were left in the hands of the ambulance after sustaining unknown injuries.”