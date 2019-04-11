Two charities will feature on the Harrogate Monopoly board - here's how you can nominate your favourite

Suggestions have been pouring in by their thousands as to which Harrogate streets, landmarks and places of interest should appear in the game, and news that two charities will also be given a slice of national exposure has been welcomed by Karen Weaver, the chief executive of Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service.

She said: “Anything which helps raise awareness of the vital role of charities in our area is most welcome; people are often quite uninformed about just how much they do. Here at HARCVS we’re always working to tackle that challenge and hopefully having a couple of spaces on the Harrogate Monopoly board will stimulate more interest and encourage people to get involved in and support their local charities.

“We’re also really keen to see THE LOCAL FUND featuring in the Community Chest cards too.”

Karen said that charities are such an important part of giving Harrogate its community feel, that it’s absolutely right that they should have a presence on the board.

She said: “We’ve got a very diverse and active range of charities who play a vital role in making the Harrogate area a great place to live and work. They help look after those who need extra support, help maintain our green spaces and community buildings and support the work of thousands of dedicated volunteers.

“It’s absolutely right that they should be featured on the new Monopoly board, as they’re the glue that holds our community together.”

Harrogate residents will determine which charities get the coveted Monopoly spots. Readers can vote and have their say from today, until 11.59pm on Wednesday April 17.

Jake Houghton, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK (makers of the new game under license from MONOPOLY owners Hasbro, Inc), said: “It’s our way of thanking the public for getting behind the game so very enthusiastically

“To qualify, the charities have to be clearly Harrogate focused. They must also be currently registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

“The response has been absolutely fantastic to the general polling for which streets and landmarks should appear on the board, and has far exceeded our expectations. We would like to formally thank each and every person who has sent in nominations.”

Readers can nominate charities in three ways: via the official Harrogate Monopoly Facebook page; by email to harrogate@6starpr.co.uk, or by good old-fashioned post, to: Harrogate Monopoly, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ.

As well as voting for your favourite charities to appear on the board, general polling is still open for Harrogate residents to have their say on which streets, landmarks and places of interest should be included on the 36 spaces up for grabs.

The deadline for these general non-charity related suggestions is 23.59pm on April 27.