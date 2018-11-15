TV weatherman set to switch on Wetherby lights

Wetherby will be turned into a winter wonderland next week when the Christmas lights are turned on.

And flicking on the switch on a night of fun on November 22 will be ITV weatherman Jon Mitchell.

A spokesman for the Wetherby Christmas Light Switch On group said: “We’re hoping that he’s ordered a dry evening for the festivities!”

Guest MC, Alec B Cann will start the proceedings with our Town Mayor Coun Galan Moss outside the town hall.

The spokesman added: “As well as the switch on, we will have an array of festive stalls, with a mixture of charity, food, drink and an opportunity to get started on your Christmas shopping.

“The fairground is back and it wouldn’t be The Christmas Lights Switch On without The City of Leeds Pipe Band playing us out and closing the event at 8pm.”

And more Christmas fun is on the cards in Wetherby with the Lions Dickensian Christmas Market and Craft Fayre on December 9, from 9am-3pm.

Attractions include a Santa’s Grotto, Wetherby Silver Band performances, farmers’ market, school choirs, and live reindeers.

Anyone wanting a stall to promote their organisation or business at the Dickensian Christmas Market can contact Lion Secretary at: secretary.wetherbylions@gmail.com or phone 0845 833 9529.

* Are you planning a Christmas event? Send details, and pictures where possible, to: news@wetherbynews.co.uk