Truck driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after serious four car smash in North Yorkshire

The driver of a flatbed truck was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a four vehicle smash left a driver in hospital with serious injuries.

The smash, which happened on the A168 at Thornton-Le-Moor between Thirsk and Northallerton, left two cars in a crumpled heap.

The driver of the Vauxhall involved in the smash was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man driving a flatbed truck also involved in the collision was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drink or drugs.

He was interviewed by North Yorkshire Police this afternoon (Friday) and released under investigation while officers continue their enquiries.

One of the cars in the smash on the A168. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

