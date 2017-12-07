Triumphant return anticipated for Tour de Yorkshire in Nidderdale

A triumphant return is anticipated in Nidderdale after next year’s Tour de Yorkshire route was revealed.

Excitement is already building across Pateley Bridge after an announcement this week by Welcome to Yorkshire that the town will again host a stage of the race, with cyclists pelting down the High Street and up Greenhow Hill.

News that the event will return to the Dales and promote the area been welcomed by MP Julian Smith ( Skipton and Ripon).

Mr Smith said: "This is fantastic news for our area. The race brings tourists and visitors to the Yorkshire Dales and promises to promote our wonderful part of the country. I am really pleased that the race will once again pass through the Skipton area and our communities will be able to work together to get involved. ‘

The prospect of crowds returning to the area is hoped to offer a boost for trade.

Sandra Walker of Nidderdale Plus said: “I only just recently heard myself, it is such fantastic news that it is to return. It always brings an awful lot of business and excitement to the area.

“Admittedly I was surprised they are coming back so it seems they like it here as much as we do having them.”

More than half of the race will stretch across North Yorkshire, alongside Pateley Bridge’s inclusion in stage four of the race. Riders will descend on the town after passing through

Masham.

Scarborough will again see the end of the race, while Filey and Richmondshire will host their first visits. Hearing of the return has left business owners in the town delighted, who put part of the reason as down to the surrounding AONB.

Andrew Morgan, Owner of High Street Fisheries in Pateley Bridge said: “It is just fantastic news, we have only just had it last year so we are incredibly lucky to have it again.

“As for what makes them keep coming back I have to imagine it’s that we are obviously in a beautiful area, one of outstanding beauty, along with the appeal of our local towns and markets.”