Trio of new partners at Harrogate law firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three new partners have joined an expanding Harrogate law firm that has recently reported double-digit growth. LCF Law has appointed Rebecca Ridley, Liam O’Neill and Ellie Foster, who have 60 years combined legal experience.

Rebecca has spent the last 14 years working at well-known Leeds firms, and most recently working at KPMG Law. Keen for a fresh challenge, Rebecca joins LCF Law’s corporate team, which works with businesses of all sizes.

Rebecca said: “I’ve always had a real sense of justice and enjoy negotiations, as well as successfully navigating deals for clients. Guiding clients through a transaction process, as well as advising on business restructures, succession planning, employee ownership schemes and much more, is a real privilege. I’ve led large-scale business sales for corporates over the years and I also particularly enjoy working for owner managed businesses, helping them to solve problems and achieve their goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam joins LCF Law’s personal law team in Ilkley and brings more than 26 years’ experience to the role, most recently working at Harrogate-firm, Berwins. Liam said: “I’ve known Neil Shaw, who heads the department at LCF Law, for years and know what a great team he has built.

Rebecca Ridley, Ragan Montgomery, Liam O’Neill and Ellie Foster from LCF Law

“Now was right time for me to make the move, and I look forward to continuing to help clients with wills, probate, trusts. I’m also keen to continue my disputes work, supporting both the personal and disputes teams dealing with errant trustees and mediating will disputes for example, bridging the gap between these two areas of the law. I also look forward to building on my relationships with other professional advisors across Yorkshire.”

Ellie joins LCF Law’s family law team from Harrogate-based Raworths and previously worked for two Leeds based firms. Having completed a masters degree in chemistry, Ellie moved into law in 2001, training at a London law firm. Ellie said: “I wanted to work with people going through a difficult time in their lives, which is why the family side of law appealed to me. Helping clients who are separating or divorcing, arranging pre and post marital agreements and dealing with disputes between people who have previously lived together, to ultimately resolve their issues, is very rewarding.

“I have particular expertise in the financial aspects of divorce, and dealing with very complex high net worth cases, both mediating and taking court action when necessary. Every legal case I work on needs forensic analysis and a logical approach, especially when dealing with complicated financial matters and pensions of divorcing couples. I have helped clients to obtain English pension orders, when their divorcing spouse lives abroad, and relish the opportunity to help clients when it comes to pension division, which is often an overlooked and undervalued area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie is a member of Resolution, the largest membership organisation for family justice professionals and is a Resolution trained mentor, as well and being a trained collaborative lawyer. She has been recognised by the Chambers Guide and Legal 500, which are both independent guides that rank legal professionals.