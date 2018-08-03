Tributes to legendary North Yorkshire saint

A year of exciting events to mark the 800th anniversary of the death of the legendary St Robert of Knaresborough is set to hit a new peak with a flurry of commemorative events during the town’s annual arts festival.

St Robert @FEVA will include the unveiling of two new art installations, as well as a preview of a stunning medieval feast to come as part of next month’s big anniversary weekend to one of Europe’s most famous religious figures of the 12th century.

Peter Lacey, author of Tales of a Celebrity Hermit - The life of St Robert, said: “feva is almost upon us and the final touches are being put to preparations so that St Robert has a strong presence this year.”

The first part of a day of St Robert @ FEVA events attended by civic dignitaries on Saturday, August 11 will see the latest in Knaresborough’s long tradition of trompe-l’œil windows unveiled at 11.30am in the market square.

Local artist, Shirley Vine’s artwork at the library features a homely scene of St Robert in the act of serving the townsfolk of Knaresborough, with symbols associated with the stories about the saint in the foreground, including an ear of corn and a deer.

Then at 12.15pm at the St Robert’s cave site on Abbey Road a plague will be unveiling to note the installation of a wood carving created by renowned wood sculptor Tommy Craggs whose work can be seen along Abbey Road.

The new carving was created In consultation with Historic England, with kind permission from both Harrogate Borough Council and Ampleforth Abbey, who own the site).



