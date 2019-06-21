Travel chaos in Harrogate: The latest bus and road closure updates after major fire

Travel chaos continues in Harrogate after a major fire in the town centre this morning.

'Please avoid the town centre' - latest road closure information after Harrogate fire

Picture: Jerry Lawton.

The official advice from North Yorkshire County Council is to avoid journeys to the centre if possible, and Station Parade is not expected to open until 8pm at the earliest, Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed.

Heartbreak as owners of fire-hit Harrogate building were due to open business next week

The Harrogate Bus Company has tweeted: "Station Parade and #Harrogate bus station will be closed until at least 8pm this evening. All of our buses are out there and running, but with delays."

This is where you can find the latest updates on buses and where they are running from.

Originally Harrogate Borough Council anticipated Station Parade to be open by 6pm, but this has been delayed while emergency services and both councils work together to make the area safe for the public.

There are also long delays on the A61.

LIVE blog - Harrogate fire latest updates

North Yorkshire County Council tweeted: "Following a fire Station Parade #Harrogate is closed from Oxford Street to the bus station exit on Cambridge Street. It is expected to be open later today. The bus station is closed until further notice. There are long delays on the A61. Please avoid the town centre if possible."

The dramatic photos which show the devastating Harrogate town centre fire in full

Fire crews were called to Deli Blanca, on Station Parade, as flames ripped through the premises at 9am.

Firefighters from across the district attended the blaze, which is on Station Parade, but the entrance to the unit is on Beulah Street.