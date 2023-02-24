Worried Harrogate residents’ 20mph safe zones campaign prompted by accidents to pupils

Although the issue is not a new one, the parents’ well-marshalled efforts to put pressure on local authorities have won the support of schools themselves who feel the safety of young people and other pedestrians on footpaths has not been afforded a high priority.

Ruth Lily, one of the residents behind the campaign launched two years ago to create a 20mph speed limit around the four schools in the Pannal Ash area who has two daughters at Harrogate Grammar School, said the backing of headteachers showed the time for talking was over.

“There are approximately 5,000 pupils using roads in the area when going to school, as well as two sports centres.

Pannal Ash Safe Streets Zone campaigner Jenny Marks with her daughters, from left, Ruth Lily's daughter Elsa Lily, aged 12, and Jenny's Emma Marks aged six and Sam Marks aged 11 on Pannal Ash Road in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"When we approached headteachers we discovered they had all written separately to the local authorities saying there was a problem with speeding cars outside their schools.

"My eldest daughter suffered a traumatic event when she was walking to school when her friend was hit by a car on a bend.

"There have been known accidents, injuries and near misses over the years, mostly involving school children and cyclists.”

After launching the Pannal Ash Safe Street Zones petition in 2021 with fellow local resident Jenny Marks, last November saw the campaigners present detailed proposals to North Yorkshire County Council to ask for Harrogate Grammar School, Rossett School and Ashville College, along with Rossett Acre and Western primary schools, to be covered by a 20mph zone with supporting infrastructure, such as safe crossing points.

Figures show it is much safer for pedestrians and cyclists if cars drive at 20mph. (Picture Gerard Binks)

A meeting was arranged earlier this month at Harrogate Grammar School’s Sixth Form Centre with North Yorkshire County Council attracted headteachers from nine different Harrogate secondary and primary schools and the chief executive of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust made up of 13 schools in North and West Yorkshire.

All the headteachers the Harrogate Advertiser contacted were in agreement that much more needed to be done on road safety near their schools.

Corrine Penhale, headteacher of Rossett Acre Primary School

"Keeping our children and young adults safe on their way to and from school, is absolutely paramount.

A total of 801 people have now signed residents' petition to enforce a 20 mph speed limit on Pannal Ash Road and round Harrogate schools in the area. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"A 20mph zone around our schools would help to slow cars down, reducing the likelihood of accidents, particularly fatal ones occurring.

"It would also encourage children and parents to walk or cycle to school, as they would feel safe to do so; this has the added benefit of being greener for our planet and reducing pollution, too."

Neil Renton, headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School

"The coming together of the local Harrogate headteachers, from both primary and secondary schools, reflects their commitment and determination to improve road safety on the roads surrounding our local schools.

"The headteachers couldn’t stress enough the significant need for positive change such as digital signage, speed reduction measures, speed limit changes and enhanced education around road safety."

Tim Broad, headteacher of Western Primary School

"Despite a number of initiatives which have been undertaken is some areas in recent years, it still feels as though the safety of young people and other pedestrians on footpaths is not afforded a high priority.

"Much more needs to be done to reduce the volume of vehicles on the roads, reduce the speed of vehicles in residential areas and close to schools and take measures towards developing a culture of responsibility in both drivers and pedestrians."

The Pannal Ash campaigners have been keen to engage fully with the community, including giving a well-received presentation to Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents Association.

They’ve been heartened by help from one of the local councillors – Lib Dem County Coun Michael Schofield, who represents Harlow and St George’s division which includes three of the five schools involved.

But residents argue the dangers that exist for pupils’ safety – and that of elderly people crossing schools roads – are all too clear if nothing changes.

Jenny Marks said: “The accident involving two 15-year-old pupils on Yew Tree Lane earlier this month was so horrendous and horrible for the boys and their families. It’s hard to even comprehend.

"But it has made all of us focus our efforts on the importance of getting something done.”

The hard-working campaigners back up their calls for action on speed and safety with facts.

Figures provided by Roadwise UK state show the mortality rate if hit by a car travelling at 20mph is 2.5%.

But this increases to 20% at 30 mph, 50% at 35 mph and 90% at 40mph.

They point to the impact on car speeds of North Yorkshire County Council’s removal of vehicle activated speed signs on Pannal Ash Road in 2020.

Ruth Lily said: “When the vehicle activated speed signs were working, the average speed was 24mph in what had been a 30mph area.

"Once they were switched off during lockdown it then rose again.

"We’ve been asking them to be reinstated since October 2020.”

When contacted by the Harrogate Advertiser, North Yorkshire County Council said it was now working closely with the local community to address road safety concerns in the Pannal Ash and Oatlands areas of Harrogate, in particular.

In a sign, that campaigners’ pressure may be paying off to an extent, Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, told the Harrogate Advertiser that replacement vehicle activated speed signs would be installed on Pannal Ash Road next month.

“We are keen to take a strategic approach that provides safer and more sustainable journeys for all, including the 9,000 children who attend schools in these areas,” said Coun Duncan.

“Our highways officers are considering all suggestions and we will meet with councillors, campaigners and headteachers in March to discuss proposals and initiatives."

Even if the residents start winning, they fear the scale of road safety problems outside schools means there is still much to do.

Campaigners argue the amount of new housing developments coming to the west side of Harrogate, in particular, mean more and more action is needed in a holistic way.

Already another resident, Hazel Peacock, has started a similar campaign to the Pannal Ash Safe Street Zones one in Oatlands.

Evidence from other parts of the country where 20mph limits have been introduced show that they encourage more considerate driving, leading to safer streets for all road users, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

It’s a lesson Harrogate has still to learn fully, the campaigners of Pannal Ash believe.