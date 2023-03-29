Worn-out Leeds Road in Harrogate to be fixed as North Yorkshire Council launches new road repairs programme

Bolstered by extra Government cash, the new council’s 2023 resurfacing programme will result in roads being torn up and re-laid – including the stretch of road between the Prince of Wales and St George’s roundabouts, Coppice Avenue, Newby Crescent and Harewood Road.

Welcoming the repairs programme, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said: “I have had plenty of emails asking for these roads to be fixed.

"I have followed those up with the county council’s highways team and I am pleased to see there will now be brand new surfaces put down.

The new North Yorkshire Council’s 2023 road resurfacing programme will include Leeds Road in Harrogate.

“Anyone who has driven along the A61 at the Prince of Wales roundabout will know it is damaged beyond repair and only a full resurfacing will do.

"The same goes for Newby Crescent and Coppice Avenue where the potholes are impossible to avoid.

“Earlier this month the Chancellor’s Budget allocated an additional £6.5m to fix roads in North Yorkshire.

"The council is revising its current plans based on the extra cash now available so, if you have a road in mind that needs repairing, do drop me a line here.”

North Yorkshire Council is the new unitary local authority for the whole county which will replace all the district councils, including Harrogate Borough Council.