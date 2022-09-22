Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?

Data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy shows that a litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5p on Monday, September 19, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.

The latest drop coincides with a fall in wholesale prices and represents the lowest forecourt prices since May 16.

Petrol and diesel prices peaked on July 4, when petrol was 191.6p per litre and diesel was 199.2p per litre.

Since then, petrol has dropped 26.1p per litre and diesel 17.3p.

The cost of filling an average family car is now £14 less than it was in July and a diesel fill-up is around £10 cheaper, however the RAC has said that drivers are still not seeing the full benefit of wholesale cost reductions.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up your car in Harrogate according to petrolprices.com

All prices updated on 21/09/22

1. Texaco - Skipton Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 157.9p and Diesel is 185.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Morrisons - Plumpton Park, Harrogate Unleaded is 159.4p and Diesel is 180.4p Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Esso - Knaresborough Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 159.9p and Diesel is 180.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Sainsbury's - Wetherby Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 159.9p and Diesel is 179.9p Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales