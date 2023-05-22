Warning for Harrogate motorists: Town's much-loved AppyParking scheme is set to change

AppyParking - which uses sensors to give app users a real-time map of available spaces and allows motorists to pay for the exact minutes they are parked - was said to be the first of its kind in any UK town when it was

The pioneering hi-tech way to take the pain out of parking was launched by then Harrogate Borough Council at an annual cost of £18,000 and involved the installation of more than 2,200 sensors with a lifespan of ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a trial run, the scheme was extended in 2021 after after early figures showed found there had been 90,000 downloads and 93% of users supported the AppyParking scheme in Harrogate.

Flashback to AppyParking's launch in Harrogate in 2019 - Dan Hubert, AppyParking’s CEO, with North Yorkshire County’s then executive member for access Councillor Don Mackenzie, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for sustainable transport Councillor Phil Ireland and Hemlata Narasimhan, head of merchant services at Visa Europe.

The app's owners now say they will be switching off AppyParking later this month but, add, there is no need for drivers in Harrogate to panic.

A new, improved app is about to be launched called AppyParking+ with the option to upgrade to gain access to a list view of parking bays by nearest, cheapest and maximim stay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, motorists already using the existing AppyParking app need do nothing.

The app company will shortly send users an email with simple instructions.

AppyParking is owned by AppyWay, a technology company founded in London in 2013.