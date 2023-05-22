Warning for Harrogate motorists: Town's much-loved AppyParking scheme is set to change
Drivers who signed up to AppyParking after Harrogate became the first town in the UK to sign embrace the revolutionary smart parking app are being warned of major changes this month.
AppyParking - which uses sensors to give app users a real-time map of available spaces and allows motorists to pay for the exact minutes they are parked - was said to be the first of its kind in any UK town when it was
The pioneering hi-tech way to take the pain out of parking was launched by then Harrogate Borough Council at an annual cost of £18,000 and involved the installation of more than 2,200 sensors with a lifespan of ten years.
After a trial run, the scheme was extended in 2021 after after early figures showed found there had been 90,000 downloads and 93% of users supported the AppyParking scheme in Harrogate.
The app's owners now say they will be switching off AppyParking later this month but, add, there is no need for drivers in Harrogate to panic.
A new, improved app is about to be launched called AppyParking+ with the option to upgrade to gain access to a list view of parking bays by nearest, cheapest and maximim stay
For now, motorists already using the existing AppyParking app need do nothing.
The app company will shortly send users an email with simple instructions.
AppyParking is owned by AppyWay, a technology company founded in London in 2013.
The app is available at Apple AppStore and Google Play.