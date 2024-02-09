Warning as flooding on rail line causes delays and cancellations for Harrogate services for York and Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters are reporting problems with delays and cancellations on the York-Harrogate-Leeds rail services.

Earlier today, there were delays of up to one hour on Northern and London North Eastern Railway between Harrogate and Leeds.

A spokesperson said at 9am: "There is heavy rain flooding the railway between Horsforth and Harrogate, the line is blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Network rail are on site assessing the flooding."

Harrogate rail commuters are reporting problems with delays and cancellations on the York-Harrogate-Leeds rail line. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The latest travel update for people travelling from Harrogate today is that things are improving with 20 minute delays on the Harrogate line.