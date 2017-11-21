Walkers encouraged to discover the winter magic of Nidderdale

A Sunday bus service has been redesigned and relaunched as part of the DalesBus network to make it more attractive for local people and visitors to have a day out in Nidderdale.

Pateley Bridge was due to lose its Sunday bus service in October owing to falling passenger numbers.

But thanks to the combined efforts of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, local community groups and bus users, and The Harrogate Bus Company, together with financial support from major sponsors Harrogate Spring Water, North Yorkshire County Council, Nidderdale Town Council and crowd-funding donors, service 24 has not only been saved for local people to travel to and from Harrogate, but also now offers visitors to the area better connections from Leeds and Bradford, with cheaper through tickets.

Paul Chattwood, Commercial Director of the volunteer-run Dales & Bowland CIC , said: “Nidderdale in autumn, winter or early Spring is a wonderful area for walking, with an excellent network of footpaths to explore. For walkers and non-walkers alike there are welcoming cafés, shops and pubs in Pateley Bridge, and the fascinating Nidderdale Museum is open every Sunday afternoon.The bus also makes linear walks possible along the Nidderdale Way, up to Brimham Rocks and along other routes.”