UPDATE Serious collision on A59: Road re-opens after trapped woman cut free

A stretch of the A59, which was closed after a serious road traffic collision, has been re-opened after the emergency services were able to free an elderly woman trapped in her car.

North Yorkshire Police has said the A59 between Skipton and Bolton Abbey at the Halton East junction is now fully open after the accident earlier today. It involved one car which had overturned. Police at the time said the woman, who is in her seventies, was 'conscious and breathing but was trapped.'

She was freed using cutting gear to remove the roof of the car, and then passed on for observation by Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics, according to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.