UPDATE: Major route in Harrogate district reopens after jackknifed lorry causes road to shut in both directions
The A59 at Blubberhouses in Harrogate has reopened after a HGV lorry jackknifed this morning, causing the road to be blocked in both directions.
North Yorkshire Police have been at the scene of the incident since this morning, with the road expected to be shut until 2pm.
In an update at 1pm, North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau posted an update on Twitter saying: “The HGV has jackknifed while travelling from the direction of Harrogate towards Skipton on the A59 around the Hopper Lane area and this is now awaiting recovery.
“Thank you for your patience.”
The road has now fully reopened in both directions.