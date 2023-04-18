UPDATE: Major route in Harrogate district reopens after jackknifed lorry causes road to shut in both directions

North Yorkshire Police have been at the scene of the incident since this morning, with the road expected to be shut until 2pm.

In an update at 1pm, North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau posted an update on Twitter saying: “The HGV has jackknifed while travelling from the direction of Harrogate towards Skipton on the A59 around the Hopper Lane area and this is now awaiting recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience.”

The A59 in Harrogate has reopened after a HGV lorry jackknifed causing the road to be closed in both directions