Update: Drivers could face further disruption on A59

A major road is expected to remain closed as investigative work is carried out by the county council.

North Yorkshire County Council closed the A59 at Kex Gill last night following signs of movement on the stretch of road, which has had a recent history of landslips, most recently in 2016.

It is believed that there is a crack in the road, possibly caused by the movement of earth.

A spokesperson for NYCC said: “The A59 at Kex Gill remains closed while investigations into the movement continue. Specialist engineers will be on site today to assess what action needs to be taken. At present we are not expecting to be able to re-open the road today.”

An update is expected later today