Update: Boston Spa bridge reopens
Police say that Bridge Road in Boston Spa has reopened after cracks found on the bridge have been inspected.
Motorists were earlier today asked to avoid Bridge Road as the bridge was closed to all traffic.
The road was be closed at the junction of High Street on the Boston Spa side of the river and at Church Causeway on the Thorp Arch side.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The bridge has now re-opened and the road closures have been removed.”
Award-winning dog walker Richie Barlow earlier told the Wetherby News that he had seen cracks in the bridge road surface and alerted the police.
“I saw cracks in the road surface and called the police,” Richie said.
The River Wharfe has been in flood since storms hit the region on Friday.