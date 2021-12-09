Update: A1M southbound near Boroughbridge reopens
North Yorkshire Police have said that the A1M near Boroughbridge has reopened southbound between J49 and J48 following an accident this morning.
But officers are warning drivers to avoid the area because of traffic volumes.
An officer tweeted: “There is a lot of heavy traffic to clear so please do still avoid the area if possible.
“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this incident.”
Emergency services, including North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the incident this morning.
The diversion route details and guidance from the Highways Authority is as follows:
Road users are advised to follow the solid black diamond diversion symbol on road signs.
Driving South, exit the A1M at J49
At the junction turn left onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 300 yards
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 (Boroughbridge). Proceed along this road for approximately 100 yards
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 (Boroughbridge). Proceed along this road for approximately 100 yards
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.
At the roundabout take the 3rd exit to re-join the A1(M) Southbound.
From A168;
Driving South/West exit the A168 dual carriageway at Dishforth.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.
At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the slip road to re-join the A1(M) Southbound.
Further incident information is available on our www.trafficengland.com website. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team can provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.