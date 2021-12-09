Update: A1M southbound near Boroughbridge reopens

But officers are warning drivers to avoid the area because of traffic volumes.

An officer tweeted: “There is a lot of heavy traffic to clear so please do still avoid the area if possible.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this incident.”

Emergency services, including North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the incident this morning.

The diversion route details and guidance from the Highways Authority is as follows:

Road users are advised to follow the solid black diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

Driving South, exit the A1M at J49

At the junction turn left onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 300 yards

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 (Boroughbridge). Proceed along this road for approximately 100 yards

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit to re-join the A1(M) Southbound.

From A168;

Driving South/West exit the A168 dual carriageway at Dishforth.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the slip road to re-join the A1(M) Southbound.