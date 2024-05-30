Two weeks of overnight road closures set to begin on A1(M) between Wetherby and Boston Spa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead for overnight road closures as sections of the A1(M) near Wetherby are resurfaced in both directions during June.

The A1(M) northbound, between junctions 45 (Boston Spa) and 46 (Wetherby), will undergo the essential work overnight from Monday, June 10.

To enable the work to be carried out safely, this section of the A1(M) will be closed each night from Monday to Friday.

This will be followed with resurfacing work on the A1(M) southbound, between junctions 46 and 45, from Monday, June 17, also each weeknight.

Drivers are being advised of overnight road closures between junctions 45 and 46 of the A1(M)

Each closure is scheduled between 8pm and 6am the next day.

National Highways will also be carrying out further maintenance on the A1(M).

Fully signed overnight diversion routes will be in place while resurfacing is carried out.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Work is taking place overnight when traffic levels are at their lightest, to minimise disruption.