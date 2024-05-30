Two weeks of overnight road closures set to begin on A1(M) between Wetherby and Boston Spa
The A1(M) northbound, between junctions 45 (Boston Spa) and 46 (Wetherby), will undergo the essential work overnight from Monday, June 10.
To enable the work to be carried out safely, this section of the A1(M) will be closed each night from Monday to Friday.
This will be followed with resurfacing work on the A1(M) southbound, between junctions 46 and 45, from Monday, June 17, also each weeknight.
Each closure is scheduled between 8pm and 6am the next day.
National Highways will also be carrying out further maintenance on the A1(M).
Fully signed overnight diversion routes will be in place while resurfacing is carried out.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “Work is taking place overnight when traffic levels are at their lightest, to minimise disruption.
“Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow more time for their journeys and follow signposted diversions.”
