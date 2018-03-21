Two vehicle collision on A59 leaves woman trapped

North Yorkshire Police is asking for driver to use alternative routes
Emergency service crews have been called out after a two vehicle collision on the junction of A59 at Allerton Park.

The incident, which occurred this afternoon (Wednesday, March 21), is ongoing but has reportedly left a woman trapped and one of the vehicles on its roof.

Fire crews from Knaresborough and Boroughbridge were called out following a report from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 4.33pm.

The road is now closed and North Yorkshire Police is asking for driver to use alternative routes.