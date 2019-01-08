Two car crash near Tockwith

Police are appealing for information following a collision on Fleet Lane/Cattal Moor Lane crossroads near Tockwith at 11.55am on Saturday December 29.

The driver of a black Ford Fiesta, a woman in her fifties, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital.

A North Yorkshire police spokesman said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about the male driver of the Ford Focus, who is alleged to have left the scene shortly after the incident.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lisa Cobbold or email lisa.cobbold@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180241132