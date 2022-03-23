Travel column with Katie Butler: Covid travel restrictions update

Katie Butler writes: As expected, on the back of this news, we also experienced an increase in holiday enquiries, particularly for last minute or ‘late deal’ bargains.

However, it is apparent that many are misunderstanding the relaxation of the rules and not realising that although the UK has dropped all Covid-19 requirements, it is not the case for all countries that you may be looking to travel to.

Many countries have now dropped the requirement to test before arrival if you are deemed as fully-vaccinated, and many will allow a pre-departure test if you are not classed as fully-vaccinated, but there are still some countries that you are unable to travel to for a holiday if you are not a fully-vaccinated adult.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GREECE: Unvaccinated passengers can visit with proof of a negative Covid test. Photo: Getty Images

The main countries not allowing travel if you are unvaccinated are Spain and the USA.

Remember, it is down to each different country and their own restrictions as to how easy or not so easy it is to visit.

The most popular question last week was most definitely — where can I travel to if I am unvaccinated?

There are several countries that will allow visitors who have not been vaccinated, a few in Europe and some further afield.

Here are a few of the most popular destinations and the entry requirements.

Greece: With summer season for Greece just around the corner we can advise that unvaccinated travellers can visit the country with proof of a negative PCR test issued with 72 hours of arrival or proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test which must be from an authorised laboratory, taken within the 24 hours before your arrival. This applies to everyone aged five or over. If you are fully-vaccinated a test is not required. Passenger locater forms are also no longer a requirement to enter Greece.

Croatia: Unvaccinated travellers can visit Croatia with proof of either a negative PCR test issued with 72 hours of arrival or negative antigen within 24 hours of arrival. An online entry form will need to be submitted before travelling.

Cyprus: You can travel to Cyprus if you are unvaccinated but again a pre-departure test will be required. In addition, unvaccinated adults must also take a PCR test upon arrival into the arrival airport and isolate until receipt of the test result.

Turkey: You do not need to be fully-vaccinated to travel to Turkey but again you will need to provide proof of timed negative tests, an online form must be completed within 72 hours of travel, and you may be subject to medical screening.

Mexico: If you are hoping to travel further afield, then Mexico does not currently require visitors to show a test or quarantine on arrival. There is a pre-departure form to be completed which applies to all arrivals regardless of vaccine status.

Every week we are hearing of a different destination relaxing entry requirements.

Canada is the latest to announce they will scrap the need to provide a negative test if you are fully-vaccinated.

If you are fully-vaccinated it is looking increasingly likely that destinations will soon allow entry without the need to test.