Transport bosses to attend important event to discuss Harrogate's travel future

Hosted by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, the Planes, Trains and Buses event on Monday, September 11 at Cedar Court Hotel, the Planes, Trains & Buses event will feature presentations from senior representatives of the main public transport companies serving Harrogate, including Harrogate Bus Company, Northern Railway, LNER and Leeds Bradford Airport.

The event follows a report on rail infrastructure in the region earlier this year which said the Harrogate line was close to full capacity.

The Chamber of Commerce sees the meeting as “an invaluable opportunity for members to ask travel-related questions to experts” in a town whose businesses rely on dependable transport links, particularly in the visitor economy.

Expected to be in attendance will be members of Harrogate Line Supporters Group, a volunteer group which pushes for improvements for railway passengers.

The group's spokesperson Brian L Dunsby OBE is a supporter of electrifying the York-Harrogate-Leeds line but believes the time is not yet right.

"I think that we need to see local rail services return to pre-pandemic levels of passengers coupled with a period of new investment in rail services by the Government who are still controlling all the funding,” he said.

The Chamber of Commerce is urging Harrogate business people to attend the meeting, to gain a clearer insight into the status of the town’s travel services and its impact on them.

On hand will be Henri Rohard, Managing Director of Transdev/Harrogate Bus Company; Tony Baxter, Regional Director East at Northern Railway; David Flesher, Commercial Director of LNER; and Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport.

The event will begin at 5:30pm, giving registered members and guests the opportunity to network with like-minded people.

First-time visitors are welcome to attend and all companies are entitled to bring along more than one member of staff.

To reserve a place, visit: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events