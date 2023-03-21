News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
37 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
2 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
2 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
2 hours ago UPDATE: Fourth girl arrested after staff member assaulted at King James's School
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’

Train passengers warned 'popular excuse' for not showing a ticket does not work

Northern has warned passengers they will be fined £100 if they cannot show a digital ticket because their phone has died.

By Nathan Hyde
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:11 GMT- 2 min read

According to the operator, its conductors “have no choice” but to ignore the “increasingly popular excuse”, as they cannot tell if a passenger has actually bought a ticket.

Northern said people can charge their phone by using the 11,800 plugs and 17,200 USB sockets that were installed on its trains over the last 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning was issued when the state-run train operator announced it is renting out BattPoint power packs at various stations. They cost 99p for the first ten minutes or £3.99 for the day.

Northern has warned passengers they will be fined £100 if they cannot show a digital ticket
Northern has warned passengers they will be fined £100 if they cannot show a digital ticket
Northern has warned passengers they will be fined £100 if they cannot show a digital ticket
Most Popular

It comes as Northern is also working to make improvements for passengers who have endured significant disruption in recent months.

The latest ORR figures show just half the operator’s trains ran on time between October and December 2022 and it cancelled around one in 20 services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has offered a number of excuses for the disruption, blaming high levels of staff sickness, a series of strikes and an industrial dispute which has stopped drivers from volunteering to work overtime and cover for absent colleagues or train new recruits.

Mark Powles, Commercial Director at Northern, said: “Customers not only have a duty to buy a ticket before they board one of our trains – but also to be able to present it for inspection.

“We were fascinated by research from BattPoint which suggests 50 per cent of smartphone and tablet users run out of battery at least once a day and 96 per cent carry no form of backup power with them.”

He added: “Through this trial, and the roll out of nearly 30,000 plugs and USB sockets on our trains, we’re doing our bit to make sure no-one finds themselves out of juice when they hear the words: ‘Tickets please’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern, which was taken over by the government-controlled Operator of Last Resort (OLR) three years ago, is the second largest train operator in the UK. It runs almost 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Train passengersMark PowlesTickets