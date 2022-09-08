Train delays and cancellations on Harrogate-Leeds line Thursday evening

"Train services are unable to run between Harrogate and Leeds in that direction only. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 21:00 08/09.”Network Rail engineers were on site at 20:05.Other services affected included the 19:11 York to Leeds via Harrogate which terminated at Harrogate.Other places to get more information:For live information, please visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or Tweet us @northernassistIf you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay