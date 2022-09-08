News you can trust since 1836
Train delays and cancellations on Harrogate-Leeds line Thursday evening

Trains running between Leeds and Harrogate faced severe delays and cancellations on Thursday evening.

By Matt Reeder
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:50 pm

A statement from Northern stated the problem was due to speed restrictions over defective track and that as a result some lines were blocked.

The statement reads: “Services between Harrogate and Leeds are currently being disrupted due to a track defect close to Pannal.

"As a result services will be delayed or cancelled whilst Network Rail engineers are conducting their investigations into the track defect.

There were severe delays and cancellations on the Harrogate to Leeds line Thursday evening due to a fault at Pannal.

"Train services are unable to run between Harrogate and Leeds in that direction only. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 21:00 08/09.”Network Rail engineers were on site at 20:05.Other services affected included the 19:11 York to Leeds via Harrogate which terminated at Harrogate.Other places to get more information:For live information, please visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or Tweet us @northernassistIf you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

