Traffic grinds to a halt on Otley Road after traffic lights installed

Traffic was ground to a halt following the installation of temporary traffic lights on Otley Road.

The lights were installed on Wednesday afternoon as part of Yorkshire Water's work to install a new water pipe. Long queues of traffic however built up on the road across this morning (January 11), and others including Beckwith Road and Harlow Moor Road.

Traffic on Otley Road this morning

Commuters have been left frustrated at the resulting delays.

Simon Williams said: "I set off as usual from near Aidan’s school at 8:25, I’d got to Pannal Ash Drive by 8:55. I ended up turning up there and going along past the Squinting Cat, but then all the school buses are along Beckwith head road.

"It’s a journey - realistically it shouldn’t do as I should walk but normally takes me 20 minutes."

Yorkshire Water has said the roadworks will take three months to be completed and the traffic lights will be moved as the work is carried out.

This is not the only set of roadworks currently been undertaken in the district, with Burn Bridge Lane closed. North Yorkshire County Council is currently undertaking safety and drainage improvements. This will last for eight weeks.

Alongside this Northern has faced rail-strikes across the week, trains continue to run but at a reduced service. The final round of strikes takes place tomorrow (January 12).