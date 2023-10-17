Traffic chaos in Harrogate is set to ease but warning to drivers that more road works are coming
Drivers have been experiencing traffic chaos at Ripon Road since a programme of roadworks got under way in early October to allow Northern Gas Networks to carry out essential utilities work.
The congestion was fiercest at the junction of Parliament Street and Crescent Gardens.
The good news is the work will come to an end this week.
Mark Mawhood, Operations Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “I can confirm that the works on the four-way lights at Crescent Road/Parliament Street/Ripon Road/King’s Road will be completed and all traffic management removed by Friday."
But there is also bad news – more roadworks will now begin in a neighbouring part of town.
Mr Mawhood added: “We are now moving onto Montpellier Road and the roundabout.
"A road closure will need to be in place on Montpellier Gardens from Thursday morning, October 19 for one week.
"There will be a diversion in place via Montpellier Street.
"We will also need to reverse the one-way system.
“But Montpellier Car Park and businesses can be accessed using the diversion route.
“All businesses and residents in the relevant area have been informed with a hand delivered letter and a diversion plan.
“The closure was not originally planned; this is due to incorrect information on plans and the location of the gas main.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”