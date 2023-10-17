Traffic chaos in Harrogate is set to ease but warning to drivers that more road works are coming

One of Harrogate motorists' most hated road works of recent months is to come to an end shortly at Ripon Road - but there's new disruption to come.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers have been experiencing traffic chaos at Ripon Road since a programme of roadworks got under way in early October to allow Northern Gas Networks to carry out essential utilities work.

The congestion was fiercest at the junction of Parliament Street and Crescent Gardens.

The good news is the work will come to an end this week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good news on road works in Harrogate - The gas works at the bottom of Parliament Street which have been causing traffic chaos. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mawhood, Operations Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “I can confirm that the works on the four-way lights at Crescent Road/Parliament Street/Ripon Road/King’s Road will be completed and all traffic management removed by Friday."

But there is also bad news – more roadworks will now begin in a neighbouring part of town.

Mr Mawhood added: “We are now moving onto Montpellier Road and the roundabout.

"A road closure will need to be in place on Montpellier Gardens from Thursday morning, October 19 for one week.

"There will be a diversion in place via Montpellier Street.

"We will also need to reverse the one-way system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Montpellier Car Park and businesses can be accessed using the diversion route.

“All businesses and residents in the relevant area have been informed with a hand delivered letter and a diversion plan.

“The closure was not originally planned; this is due to incorrect information on plans and the location of the gas main.