Traffic chaos in Harrogate as monster crane tackles trees at spot where Porsche was crushed

Located at Granby Road on a small corner of the Stray, a large team in hard hats and hi vis jackets was visible at the same spot where a three-tonne tree crushed a parked Porsche during Storm Otto in February.

The appearance of the towering crane led to tailbacks on Knaresborough Road all the way from Starbeck to the Empress roundabout leading to delays, temporary traffic lights and the closure of Granby Road itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also knock-on effects for traffic at Harrogate District Hospital on Lancaster Park Road and cross-town traffic on Wetherby Road.

The appearance of the towering crane led to tailbacks on Knaresborough Road all the way from Starbeck to the Empress roundabout. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

One bus passenger travelling from Starbeck High Street told the Harrogate Advertiser her journey of less than two miles had taken 25 minutes.