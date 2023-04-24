News you can trust since 1836
Traffic chaos in Harrogate as monster crane tackles trees at spot where Porsche was crushed

This is the giant tree crane which has been causing major road problems in Harrogate today at one of the town’s busiest traffic intersections.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

Located at Granby Road on a small corner of the Stray, a large team in hard hats and hi vis jackets was visible at the same spot where a three-tonne tree crushed a parked Porsche during Storm Otto in February.

The appearance of the towering crane led to tailbacks on Knaresborough Road all the way from Starbeck to the Empress roundabout leading to delays, temporary traffic lights and the closure of Granby Road itself.

There were also knock-on effects for traffic at Harrogate District Hospital on Lancaster Park Road and cross-town traffic on Wetherby Road.

One bus passenger travelling from Starbeck High Street told the Harrogate Advertiser her journey of less than two miles had taken 25 minutes.

It is hoped work will be completed today.

