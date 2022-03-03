TRAFFIC ALERT: Residents urged to avoid Pateley Bridge and Bewerley area
North Yorkshire Police are urging residents to avoid Pateley Bridge and Bewerley following an incident on Peat Lane in Harrogate.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:32 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:44 am
Police are asking those travelling across the Harrogate district to avoid the Bewerley and Pateley Bridge area after a large crane got stuck on Peat Lane earlier this morning.
Nearby roads are being closed while a recovery operation is carried out.
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank you for your patience.