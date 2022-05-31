Three road closures for Harrogate drivers to look out for this week

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, Leeming Bar to Dishforth, lane closures for inspection works.

Drivers in and around Harrogate will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A168, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A168 Dishforth Interchange eastbound and westbound, traffic signals and lane closures for inspection works.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 49 to junction 50, lane closures for survey works.