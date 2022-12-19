News you can trust since 1836
These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from December 19.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Skipton Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 20 December

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Bewerley Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 20 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Fewston Crescent

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 20 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Bartle Avenue

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 21 December

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

