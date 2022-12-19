These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from December 19.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Skipton Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 20 December
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Bewerley Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 20 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Fewston Crescent
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 20 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Bartle Avenue
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 19 till 21 December
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected