These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from November 7.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Wetherby Road
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 11 November
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place
Harcourt Drive
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Road rear of 69 to 216 on Kings Road
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 9 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Bower Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 8 till 11 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Coppice Drive
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 9 till 15 November
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
Hampsthwaite Road
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 9 till 15 November
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
Ripon Road
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 9 till 15 November