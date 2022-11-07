These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Wetherby Road

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 11 November

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place

Harcourt Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Road rear of 69 to 216 on Kings Road

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 9 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Bower Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 8 till 11 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Coppice Drive

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 9 till 15 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Hampsthwaite Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 9 till 15 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Ripon Road