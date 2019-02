We have listed the streets which saw the most on-street parking fines, according to information acquired by a Freedom of Information request to North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC). The value of the fines, district wide, was £964,200 but saw £455,262.94 in income. Civil Parking Enforcement is carried out on behalf of the county council by Harrogate Borough Council. The money generated goes to NYCC.

1. West Park, Harrogate West Park topped the list for on-street fines last year, with 686 PCN's issued last year. The value of these was 34,800 and the income received was 16,706.50. In 2017 it was the third highest for fines, with 722 PCNs were issued here, valued at 39,040 and the income received was 19,552.83.

2. Valley Drive, Harrogate Last year Valley Drive saw 486 PCNs issued, the value of these was 24,580. The income received from these was 12,532.'In 2017 Valley drive saw the highest number of fines in the district, with 1180 PCNs issued, the value of these was 59,060 and the income received from this was 29, 854

3. St Marys Walk St Marys Walk last year saw 445 PCNs issued, the value of these was 23,670. The income received from this was 12,526.60. In 2017 the number of PCNs was 409, the value was 21,690 and the income received was 10,562

4. Victoria Avenue, Harrogate There were 429 PCNs issued last year, the value of these was 21,770, the income received was 9,900. Last year there were 449 PCNs, the value was 22,520, the income received was 12,228

