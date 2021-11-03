Temporary traffic lights in Scholes
Work on the East Leeds Orbital Ringroad is currently progressing with temporary two-way lights on Leeds Road in Scholes until November 26.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:55 am
The works currently taking place are to allow for the team to safely complete the construction of the new footways, install the new lighting columns and plant the proposed landscaping on and around the new roundabout junction on Leeds Road, explained a spokesman.
“The team will be required to continue with the temporary traffic signals in this location until November 26,” said the spokesman for ELOR.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”